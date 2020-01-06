Plow and box truck involved in crash on Interstate 81 in Cortland County

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man driving a box truck was injured after he rear-ended a New York State Department of Transportation plow truck early Monday morning.

Oscar Osnay Zambrana Reynoso, 28, was driving a box truck on Interstate 81 south in Homer when he rear-ended a State DOT plow truck.

Zambrana Reynoso has to be extracted from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. He was ticketed for following too closely, failure to use a designated lane, and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The driver of the plow truck was not injured.

A portion of Interstate 81 south was closed between Exit 13 and Exit 12 while crews worked to clear the scene.

