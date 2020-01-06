CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man driving a box truck was injured after he rear-ended a New York State Department of Transportation plow truck early Monday morning.
Oscar Osnay Zambrana Reynoso, 28, was driving a box truck on Interstate 81 south in Homer when he rear-ended a State DOT plow truck.
Zambrana Reynoso has to be extracted from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. He was ticketed for following too closely, failure to use a designated lane, and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The driver of the plow truck was not injured.
A portion of Interstate 81 south was closed between Exit 13 and Exit 12 while crews worked to clear the scene.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Gunmen attack U.S. family in Mexico; 13-year-old American citizen killed in car chase
- Plow and box truck involved in crash on Interstate 81 in Cortland County
- WATCH: Mainly quiet for most, but heavier lake snow east of Lake Ontario this afternoon
- St. Joseph’s Health graduates 67 students
- Showdown between Seahawks and Packers to highlight Carroll’s 10-year anniversary in Seattle
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App