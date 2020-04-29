Plowz & Mowz offer free lawn mow for healthcare workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Plowz & Mowz, the on-demand service based in Syracuse, is offering a free lawn mow for up to 200 healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic.
When I set out to start Plowz & Mowz it was about helping people and solving a problem. We look at that every day and if we can help someone and we can help these people that are helping other people at the same time, we gotta go do it.Wills Mahoney — Co-founder of Plowz and Mows
Just download the Plowz & Mowz app and sign up for a lawn mowing. When you get to the final order screen, enter the code HERO, which will zero out the order up to $60, which will easily cover a free lawn mow, unless it’s a massive property.
