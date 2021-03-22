Point Place Casino opens new storefront during the pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A year ago, the Oneida Indian Nation was shutting the doors of its casinos, Point Place in Bridgeport being one of them. But now, they’re opening a new shop called Perfect Pour Cafe featuring all things local.

The project was in place before the pandemic and, a year later, it’s coming to life. The coffee house and wine bar sits right next to the gaming floor. It’s a collaboration between Utica Coffee Roasting Co. and other local breweries and wineries in the area. On top of drinks, they’ll be serving baked goods and sandwiches.

The opportunity couldn’t come at a better time for Utica Coffee. Just a year ago, the president of the company says sales were down 99%.

“There was no other choice but to find a way. We’ve got over 30 employees that we’ve got a responsibility to maintain their lifestyle, their income to support their families. So it was not a choice of our survival. We needed to survive,” said Frank Elias, President of Utica Coffee Roasting Co.

“We’ve always believed we needed to keep moving forward. At some point, we knew the pandemic would come to an end. But yet, it was a struggle for all of us because we’re all in the same place. But we’re doing better now,” said Ray Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises.

Point Place reached its three-year anniversary this month. Throughout that time, they expanded the gaming floor twice and they now have a sportsbook.