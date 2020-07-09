Police: 1 arrested for not following COVID-19 mandatory quarantine after multiple warnings

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida City Police have arrested one person for failing to follow a mandatory quarantine order after testing positive for COVID-19.

The person has been charged with criminal contempt for not self-isolating after multiple warnings.

They were given an appearance ticket and then released due to New York State’s Bail Reform laws.

Due to HIPAA Privacy laws, police cannot release the name of the person.