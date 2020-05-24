Interactive Maps

Police: 1 person in hospital after shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Syracuse on Saturday.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Niagara Street for a shooting with injuries.

When they arrived, they found several casings on the scene and a home that was hit. A short time later, a 32-year-old man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

