1 taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after one person was shot on the city’s near northeast side.

Police responded to the 200 block of Green Street in Syracuse around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old male who had been shot in the midsection.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital and is in serious condition.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to call in their tips to Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222. Calls can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.