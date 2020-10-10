1 taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after one person was shot on the city’s near northeast side.

Police responded to the 200 block of Green Street in Syracuse around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old male who had been shot in the midsection.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital and is in serious condition.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to call in their tips to Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222. Calls can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected