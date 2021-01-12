Police: 1 Syracuse teen arrested for involvement in robbery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse teen was arrested on Sunday for his involvement in a robbery, according to police.
On Sunday, Jan. 10 around 3 p.m., officers responded to 1 Centennial Drive for a robbery complaint.
When they arrived, they found a person who matched the suspect description. When trying to interview the suspect, he fled from police, which resulted in a foot chase, police said.
Officers were able to catch the suspect, who is a 16-year-old male. During his arrest, the teen was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver, according to police.
The suspect was arrested for the following:
- Robbery in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Resisting arrest
He was later released to a parent after arraignment in court, according to police.
