Police: 15-year-old shot in Syracuse, expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to police, a 15-year-old was shot in Syracuse on Monday evening and is expected to survive.

Police responded to the 100 block of Merriman Avenue for a shots fired call around 6:15 p.m. At the scene, police found several casings.

A short time later, a 15-year-old male was transported to Upstate Hospital, by a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the arm and midsection. According to police, he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information, contact Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.