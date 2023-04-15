SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her brother during an altercation early Saturday morning.

Syracuse Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Douglas Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a male who had been stabbed in the leg by a broken piece of glass. He was taken to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect also sustained minor injuries as a result of the fight. She was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

She was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.