OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing food deliveries that were meant for students and families in need.
Due to schools closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, school district bus drivers have been delivering food to students and families in need.
At the end of March, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that some of the deliveries were being stolen.
On April 10, police arrested Lucas W. Koch, 37, of the Town of Mexico, and David W. Abbott II, 27, of the Town of Mexico, for petit larceny.
They were both given appearance tickets and are due back in CAP Court at a later date.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department will be delivering food to families in need. For more information, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NASA: Air pollution in Northeast drops 30 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: Showers linger overnight, still chilly Saturday
- Police: 2 arrested after stealing food deliveries meant for students, families in need
- Cuomo: More testing needed to flatten the curve
- Advocate groups, Congress working to support veterans during coronavirus crisis
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App