Police: 2 arrested after stealing food deliveries meant for students, families in need

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing food deliveries that were meant for students and families in need.

Due to schools closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, school district bus drivers have been delivering food to students and families in need.

At the end of March, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that some of the deliveries were being stolen.

On April 10, police arrested Lucas W. Koch, 37, of the Town of Mexico, and David W. Abbott II, 27, of the Town of Mexico, for petit larceny.

They were both given appearance tickets and are due back in CAP Court at a later date.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department will be delivering food to families in need. For more information, click here.

