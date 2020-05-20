Police: 2 arrested in connection with catalytic converters thefts

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been happening all over Onondaga County: thieves going after what’s under your car, instead of what’s inside.

DeWitt Police say they’ve got the men behind more than 50 catalytic converter thefts. 20 of those thefts happened in DeWitt.

Joseph Delconte, 42, of North Syracuse and Shawn Streiff, 43, of East Syracuse are now facing charges.

Catalytic converters are packed with precious metals and can be scrapped for a lot of money. A major get for crooks and a costly repair for car owners.

If you have information about the thefts, call DeWitt Police at (315) 449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.