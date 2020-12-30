Police: 21-year-old shot in head in Syracuse expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head in Syracuse on Tuesday is expected to survive, according to police.
On Tuesday around 5 p.m., officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation.
When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old male who had been shot in the head. The male was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
According to police, the victim is expected to survive. Police said that the incident is reported to have happened in the 2000 block of Grant Boulevard.
The investigation is active and anyone with information should contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
