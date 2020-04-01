Police: 3 men arrested for prostitution, human trafficking

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to police, three men have been charged in connection to prostitution and human trafficking.

Roderick Pugh, 20, of Syracuse, has been accused of using social media to recruit a 12-year-old girl to perform sexual acts.

Pugh allegedly drove to Oneida County, where he met the child and took her to a motel off Carrier Circle in DeWitt.

At the motel, Pugh engaged in a criminal sex act and had two other men perform sex acts on the child, according to police.

After investigating, three men were indicted on the following charges:

Pugh was indicted on predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, 2 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, 2 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, promoting prostitution in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

John Buda, 38 of Clay, was indicted on patronizing a prostitute in the first degree, patronizing a prostitute in the third degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Robert Noble, 49 of Farmington, was indicted on patronizing a prostitute in the first degree, patronizing a prostitute in the third degree, rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

All three men were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and are now being held in the Justice Center without bail.