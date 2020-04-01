Police: 3 men arrested for prostitution, human trafficking

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to police, three men have been charged in connection to prostitution and human trafficking.
Roderick Pugh, 20, of Syracuse, has been accused of using social media to recruit a 12-year-old girl to perform sexual acts.
Pugh allegedly drove to Oneida County, where he met the child and took her to a motel off Carrier Circle in DeWitt.
At the motel, Pugh engaged in a criminal sex act and had two other men perform sex acts on the child, according to police.
After investigating, three men were indicted on the following charges:
- Pugh was indicted on predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, 2 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, 2 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, promoting prostitution in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
- John Buda, 38 of Clay, was indicted on patronizing a prostitute in the first degree, patronizing a prostitute in the third degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
- Robert Noble, 49 of Farmington, was indicted on patronizing a prostitute in the first degree, patronizing a prostitute in the third degree, rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
All three men were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and are now being held in the Justice Center without bail.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NewsChannel 9 goes inside the deep cleaning of 1 essential business trying to keep its workers safe
- Will COVID-19 impact the food supply chain in the US?
- WATCH: Clouds return tonight, but it stays dry
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Struggling businesses must keep their workforce to receive federal assistance
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App