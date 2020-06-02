JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people in Jefferson County are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 11 near Lake’s Trailer Park in Calcium on Tuesday morning.
The single vehicle crash involved a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to take a curve, resulting in the vehicle exiting the roadway on the side. The vehicle then hit a tree and billboard before stopping.
All five occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation by deputies indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
No names have been released as of Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, according to deputies.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Study shows African Americans are more likely to contract, die from COVID-19
- Several arrests made in connection to violent Albany protests
- CNY courts to begin some in-person hearings
- Deputies: 5 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
- Housing market looking to rebound from pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App