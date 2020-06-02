Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Deputies: 5 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people in Jefferson County are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 11 near Lake’s Trailer Park in Calcium on Tuesday morning.

The single vehicle crash involved a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to take a curve, resulting in the vehicle exiting the roadway on the side. The vehicle then hit a tree and billboard before stopping.

All five occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by deputies indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

No names have been released as of Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, according to deputies.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected