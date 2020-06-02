Deputies: 5 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people in Jefferson County are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 11 near Lake’s Trailer Park in Calcium on Tuesday morning.

The single vehicle crash involved a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to take a curve, resulting in the vehicle exiting the roadway on the side. The vehicle then hit a tree and billboard before stopping.

All five occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by deputies indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

No names have been released as of Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, according to deputies.