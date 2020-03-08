Police: 61-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the hand, strikes another in the stomach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were brought to the hospital Saturday night, after a gun was accidentally fired.

According to Syracuse police, when officers arrived at the 200 block of Fairfield Ave. just after 6:30 p.m., they found two men who had been shot.

After investigation, police found that Lance Erb, 61, was handling a firearm in a house when he accidentally fired the gun. 

The bullet hit Erb in the hand, and also struck another 61-year-old man in the stomach. 

Both men were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Erb was eventually arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. 

Erb was later lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

