SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be plenty of “Oohs” and “Ahhs” as people look to the sky this weekend celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks!

Police agencies are out with a message for everyone this holiday: keep the firework use to the professionals.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detective and member of the bomb squad Dan Butler doesn’t mince words about the use of fireworks, saying it’s one of the squad’s biggest threats to respond to.

“Generally in the history of the bomb squad with us dealing with fireworks, it’s usually the most dangerous thing we’ve dealt with. More people have been injured and killed doing fireworks disposals than just doing the normal daily routine stuff,” Detective Butler explained.

“DIY” displays are also a drain on resources. At least two deputy cars respond to any fireworks complaint.

“Nothing good comes from explosives, especially when you start mixing it with alcohol. That’s usually when the worst stuff happens,” said Detective Butler.

Syracuse Police Sergeant Thomas Blake says staffing issues will make it more of a challenge this year, and is calling on all of us to be safe.

“It’s very dangerous certainly during dry times that we run into in July, some of these fireworks catch buildings and garages and stuff like that on fire leading to injuries as well,” Sergeant Blake said.

Near high trees and grass are places you want to avoid setting off fireworks. If you’re caught with illegal ones you will be given an appearance ticket.

“Stores that are selling these fireworks, if they’re caught illegal fireworks as well, will face a local law arrest and significant fines as well,” Blake said.

The message from both agencies are the same: it’s not worth the risk, and the consequences are severe.

“You’re not just putting yourself in harm’s way, if you got a group of people and something goes wrong something might shoot back and you might inadvertently hurt somebody; kids, older people, innocent bystanders, ” Detective Butler said.

So celebrate safely, and leave out the at-home fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.