SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is one of the largest malls in the country. Now there’s a growing concern about safety with some violent incidents happening there recently, including Juli Boeheim getting robbed at gunpoint Tuesday.

“She got there broad daylight, two in the afternoon,” said Syracuse Police Public Information Officer Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

Police said she was in her car at the time when the suspect approached, started a conversation, showed a gun, and took her purse out of the vehicle. She was not hurt. Many have questioned how safe the mall is.

There are many cameras and security guards, and Syracuse Police have an office there.

“We partner with security to try and supplement and keep the building safe,” Malinowski said. “You can call 911 if you see something in those common areas, and usually having those officers, especially on the weekends on foot, close by definitely allows us to get to incidents a lot quicker.”

Malinowski said he understands safety is top of mind now. He said based on the numbers, crime isn’t as high there as you may think.

“The amount of guests that go in and the crime that occurs, you still have a very small chance of being a victim of a crime there. So again, if you look at the numbers, but most people just don’t look at the numbers when they decide that they’re going to shop somewhere,” Malinowski added. “That’s a personal decision for you.”

Destiny USA’s owner, Pyramid Management Group, released this statement Tuesday night:

“The safety of our guests, employees and tenants is our top priority at Destiny USA. We are appalled to learn of the unfortunate incident that took place earlier today. While this incident is disheartening, and quite frankly, infuriating, such reckless, irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated. Our security team, tenants, community partners and local law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to make Destiny USA a year-round family-friendly destination. Destiny USA will work closely with law enforcement officials in the full investigation of this incident and hold those accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” Pyramid Management Group

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.