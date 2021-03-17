Police agencies release timeline of events leading up the shooting death of Jamesville teen

JAMESVILLE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The police agencies involved in the shooting death of a Jamesville teenager on March 4, released a timeline Wednesday of the police response from the time the teen’s mother first called 911 until police opened fire.

Judson Albahm, 17, was shot and killed by police after he pointed what they believed to be a gun at officers, who then opened fire. The weapon tuned out to be an airsoft gun.

Police have released few details on the case until now. It is currently being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s office.

Below is a timeline provided by the New York State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and DeWitt Police Department.

12:24 p.m. – Carissa Albahm, mother of Judson Albahm, called 911 stating Judson Albahm had just taken off in a vehicle from their residence at 4372 Apulia Rd, after hitting her vehicle in the driveway and also after the St. Joseph’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program Mobile Outreach Team was there to speak with him.

12:25 p.m. – While en route, police units are advised that Albahm does own “airsoft guns,” but it was unknown if he had any with him. Police units were also advised that it was unknown if Albahm had any weapons on him or if he was impaired by any drugs and/or alcohol.

12:25 p.m. – Units advised that Albahm has threatened “suicide by cop” in the past.

12:27 p.m. – Units advised that the caller stated that they believe Albahm is a danger to himself and that he does have a drug history.

12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Police units begin arriving at the residence to speak with Carissa Albahm.

12:56 p.m. – Police observe Albahm running near the rear of a residence on Apulia Road and try to make contact with him.

12:56 p.m. – Police observe Albahm at the dead-end of Oschner Road near the train tracks.

12:57 p.m. – Police observe Albahm running northbound on the train tracks.

12:59 p.m. – Police observe Albahm walking towards the Department of Transportation Building located at 6877 County Garage Rd.

01:01 p.m. – Police locate Albahm in the Department of Transportation parking lot near the dam.

01:04 p.m. – Police observe Albahm holding a black handgun in his hands and begin de-escalation techniques in an attempt to have him drop the gun.

01:07 p.m. – Albahm runs away from Police, westbound towards Oschner Road.

01:11 p.m. – Civilian workers outside of a work truck reported that Albahm pointed a black handgun at them and yelled at them.

01:13 p.m. – Police observe Albahm near the intersection of Apulia and Coye roads and continue de-escalation techniques while Albahm is still holding the black handgun. Albahm continues to run southbound parallel to Apulia Road across Coye Road.

01:14 p.m. – Albahm is observed on another citizen’s back porch on Apulia Road.

01:21 p.m. – Albahm is observed behind 4187 Apulia Rd.

01:22 p.m. – Police observe Albahm heading towards Timothy Drive through the woods.

01:23 p.m. – 01:25 p.m.– Police engage Albahm in a wooded area behind 6414 Hedgerow Ln. and continue de-escalation techniques and attempt to have him drop the gun.

01:25 p.m. – Albahm threatened officers by pointing the black handgun multiple times at them, which resulted in officers discharging their weapon.

01:25 p.m. – 01:45 p.m. – EMS was requested to the scene, and Police attempt trauma care and life-saving measures on Albahm.

01:45 p.m. – Judson Albahm was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The release from the three police agencies also said:

“Law enforcement recovered the Glock G19 Gen 3 .177 Caliber CO2 Action Pistol Handgun that Albahm possessed on the scene. One clarification: The recovered firearm is not an “airsoft gun.” The firearm, which is produced and sold by Umarex, is capable of firing steel BBs at a velocity of up to 410 feet per second. It is readily capable of causing serious injury or death.“