AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Shaundra Clark.

Shaundra was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and carrying a pink duffel bag.

Courtesy of Auburn Police Department

Police say that Shaundra ran away from her foster home in Auburn.

If anyone has any information regarding the missing teen, they can contact

Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can

remain anonymous.