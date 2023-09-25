SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to a stabbing call around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24.

When police arrived at the scene, which was 2003 East Fayette St., Upstate Hospital staff called 911 about a walk-in stabbing victim in the emergency room.

Police then went to the hospital, they found a 27-year-old woman who had been stabbed numerous times in the torso. Officers learned her incident location was the East Fayette St. stabbing.

At first, she was listed in critical condition. But after medical intervention, the victim was listed in stable condition, according to SPD.

Anyone with information about the above incident is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222. Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website located HERE by utilizing the tip411 service.