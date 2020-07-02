Police arrest 4 teens in connection with car thefts in Onondaga County

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four teens have been charged in connection with a rash of stolen cars and thefts from vehicles in the northern suburbs on Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to call on Wednesday around 3 a.m. in the Bayberry community. A witness saw a suspicious person trying to open car doors and called 911.

When deputies arrived they found three teens sitting inside of a stolen vehicle.

The teens fled on foot but where later taken into custody.

A fourth teen was found in the same area driving a stolen Honda CR-V. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the teen continued to drive for seven and a half miles.

The teen drove into a parking lot on Buckley Road near Park Street where he rammed two patrol vehicles before continuing back onto Buckley Road.

The SUV became disabled on I-81 North near the Thruway where the teen was eventually taken into custody.

The teens are charged with burglary and grand larceny among other charges. A list of charges can be found below.

The teens are accused of entering unlocked vehicles and homes in the neighborhoods off of Buckley Road in the Town of Salina and in the Bayberry community in the Town of Clay.

In many of these cases, the teens discovered keys inside the homes and vehicles allowing them to steal the cars.

Deputies are reminding the public to secure their homes and vehicles to prevent these types of incidents. Crimes of opportunity happen because homes or vehicles are found unlocked.

The teens face the following charges:

16-year-old male from Syracuse: aggravated assault upon a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, two counts of grand larceny in the 4th degree, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree and two counts of petit larceny.

The male was arraigned yesterday evening in Youth Part Court and was remanded to the Hillbrook Detention Center.

17-year-old male from Syracuse: two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, two counts of grand larceny in the 4th degree, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree and two counts of petit larceny.

He was arraigned yesterday evening in Youth Part Court and was released to a parent/guarding.

Khyu Sheard (18) and Quintrell Betsey (19) both of Syracuse: two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, two counts of grand larceny in the 4th degree, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree and two counts of petit larceny.

Both Sheard and Betsey were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and released on pretrial.