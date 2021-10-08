Police arrest DeWitt restaurant owner suspected of stealing over $100k from customers, credit card processors

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police have arrested the owner of The Chophouse on Waring after an investigation they say revealed that the restaurant was stealing money from customer credit cards and credit card processing companies.

The six-month investigation involved officers interviewing customers of the establishment, who reported they had been overcharged after dining there. Police say that most reported that they tried to get the extra charges refunded, but they were met with excuses and had to resort to disputing the charges with their credit card companies.

Police say that investigators reviewed bank records of the restaurant and owner, where they say they found evidence of the restaurant falsely doubling or overcharging customers. Police say that upon receiving the deposited money from credit card processors into her business banking accounts, the owner would remove the money within a short time frame so all chargebacks would be rejected for lack of funds in the account.

Police say the owner, Sharon McCarthy, 65 of DeWitt, used multiple business names to establish accounts with multiple credit card processors, and after each would subsequently suspend her accounts after they received rejections of multiple chargebacks attempts.

This caused significant money loss for credit card processing companies, vendors and customers, police say. DeWitt police say that McCarthy is suspected of stealing over $100,000 in money and property. However, police say there are some records they have yet to get access to, that may reveal more unknowing victims and stolen funds.

McCarthy was arrested on Friday, October 8 on the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the second degree

Grand Larceny in the third degree (4 Counts)

Grand Larceny in the fourth degree

Scheme to Defraud in the first degree (2 counts)

Police say McCarthy was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.