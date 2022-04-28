SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department report that a 17-year-old connected to the shooting that happened in a Price Chopper parking lot on April 2 has been arrested.

Police announced their search for 17-year-old Talil White on April 11 for shooting two individuals in a Price Chopper parking lot at Western Lights Plaza on April 2.

With assistance from the Syracuse Police Department, Town of Geddes Police share they discovered that he fled to his home in New York City. On Thursday morning, US Marshalls Task Force and NYPD Fugitive Enforcement Division were able to apprehend Talil at his home on Staten Island. Town of Geddes police say that he has since been transported back to Onondaga County and has been charged with attempted murder second degree, assault first and second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon second degree, and reckless endangerment first degree.

Talil was arraigned at youth court this afternoon and is currently being held at the Onondaga County Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.

Town of Geddes Police also share that during the investigation on the night of the shooting, officers located an unoccupied vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot that had multiple marks from gunshots. Police say that the vehicle’s passenger fled on foot before police arrived, and was identified ad Talil White’s older brother, Talib White. Talib was located inside of the Price Chopper and was taken into custody. While in custody, police say, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis.