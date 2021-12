FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fulton City Police are trying to find a missing girl and now they’re asking for the public’s help.

Kiera Purdy, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Fulton at approximately 12:30 P.M. on Sunday, December 12th. There are no suspicious circumstances at this time.

Purdy is a white female approximately 5’04”, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton Police at (315) 598-2007 or the anonymous tips line at (315) 593-TIPS.