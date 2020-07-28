Police asking for public’s help identifying suspicious person in Port Byron

PORT BYRON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a suspicious individual.

This person has been spotted in various locations in and around the Village of Port Byron for the past two weeks. Police believe he has entered a number of vacant buildings.

This person seems to be avoiding any direct interaction with people but has been seen in yards as well as entering and exiting wooded areas around the Village.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office would like anyone with information about this individual or his whereabouts to contact them by calling 315-253-1222 or leave a tip at CayugaSheriff.com. Tips can be left anonymously.