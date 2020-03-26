AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man thought he was meeting up with a teenager for sex, but was instead greeted by police and arrested for disseminating indecent material to a minor.
According to police, Christopher Jones, 26, messaged a 13-year-old boy through Facebook and offered him money in exchange for sex.
Police said that Jones also shared sexually graphic messages with the teenager.
Jones went to the Mill Street Dam, where he thought he was meeting with the boy but was instead met by police.
Jones was arrested without incident and is being held on a $10,000 bail.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police: Auburn man arrested trying to meet with underage boy for sex
- Highlights from Home 3-25-20
- Republicans and Democrats agree on $2 trillion stimulus plan, but some think it should’ve happened earlier
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 25, 2020
- VP Mike Pence weighs in COVID-19 relief bill, getting U.S. economy back to normal
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App