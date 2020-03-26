Closings
Police: Auburn man arrested trying to meet with underage boy for sex

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man thought he was meeting up with a teenager for sex, but was instead greeted by police and arrested for disseminating indecent material to a minor.

According to police, Christopher Jones, 26, messaged a 13-year-old boy through Facebook and offered him money in exchange for sex.

Police said that Jones also shared sexually graphic messages with the teenager.

Jones went to the Mill Street Dam, where he thought he was meeting with the boy but was instead met by police.

Jones was arrested without incident and is being held on a $10,000 bail.

