LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man has been arrested on multiple charges following a domestic incident in the Town of Lysander.
On Jan. 3 around 3 p.m., New York State Police arrested William P. Michlovitch, 38, of Baldwinsville, for violating an order of protection.
The order of protection was put in place following an incident at an apartment complex on Woodsboro Drive in the Town of Lysander, according to police.
Michlovitch was also arrested for allegedly providing a false name to officers during the investigation. He was arraigned virtually and was released on pre-trial release.
He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lysander Court on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Around 8 p.m. on the same day, troopers responded back to the apartment complex for a suspicious person complaint.
When they arrived, they found Michlovitch exiting the apartment building. During an attempt to interview him, he fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
He was arrested for going back to the female victim’s residence, damaging the door, and allegedly throwing her to the ground. He was processed at SP Lysander and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.
Michlovitch was charged with the following:
- Burglary in the second degree
- Criminal contempt in the first degree
- Criminal mischief in the fourth degree
- Resisting arrest
- False personation
- Harassment in the second degree
New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Gov. Cuomo: First confirmed case of COVID-19 ‘U.K. strain’ in New York
- North Syracuse schools announce more options for meal pickup during remote learning
- Police: Baldwinsville man arrested on multiple charges after domestic incident in Lysander
- Daily Pledge: Liberty 1-4-2021
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as COVID cases explode higher
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App