Police: Baldwinsville man arrested on multiple charges after domestic incident in Lysander

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man has been arrested on multiple charges following a domestic incident in the Town of Lysander.

On Jan. 3 around 3 p.m., New York State Police arrested William P. Michlovitch, 38, of Baldwinsville, for violating an order of protection.

The order of protection was put in place following an incident at an apartment complex on Woodsboro Drive in the Town of Lysander, according to police.

Michlovitch was also arrested for allegedly providing a false name to officers during the investigation. He was arraigned virtually and was released on pre-trial release.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lysander Court on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Around 8 p.m. on the same day, troopers responded back to the apartment complex for a suspicious person complaint.

When they arrived, they found Michlovitch exiting the apartment building. During an attempt to interview him, he fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

He was arrested for going back to the female victim’s residence, damaging the door, and allegedly throwing her to the ground. He was processed at SP Lysander and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.

Michlovitch was charged with the following:

Burglary in the second degree

Criminal contempt in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree

Resisting arrest

False personation

Harassment in the second degree

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.