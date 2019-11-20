Police Beat: Rare look inside a drug takedown

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following an overdose death of a young man in Onondaga County, Sheriff’s detectives with the Special Investigations Unit received a lead on the source of the deadly hit of heroin mixed with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is many times more potent than heroin.

NewsChannel 9 was given rare access to witness a takedown. Pretending to be a buyer, detective Sergeant Jeremy Young made contact with a suspected heroin dealer, arranging a meeting in a north side parking lot to purchase heroin and fentanyl.

“I don’t know if the victim bought the drugs from this particular guy, but I do believe it’s part of a larger organization.”

The suspected dealer pulled into the lot in a van and after Sgt. Young’s signal, detectives swooped in, boxing in the van and taking everyone inside of it into custody. Along with the suspected dealer, Sheriff’s Detectives arrested three others, including a 16-year-old. After thoroughly searching the van, detectives recovered 42 capsules of cocaine, 135 packets of heroin and fentanyl that were found hidden in a middle console of the van. Also recovered were 10.5 grams of marijuana, $2,587 and two folding knives.

The four people arrested have been charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, which is a class B felony; eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, which is a class C felony; eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and four counts of unlawful possession of marijuana.

Sgt. Young says the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit is not seeing a decline in heroin sales, which is selling for ten dollars a bag. But on this night Sgt. Young says, “no one will die from these bags.”

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office has data on the opioid epidemic in the county. Click here to visit the website. The graphics below come from that website.