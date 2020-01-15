Police: Beware of Amazon email scam

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cuba Police Department wants the public to be aware of a scam involving Amazon.

Police say this email scam presents itself in a variety of ways.

Below are some images of how people are receiving this scam:

Officials ask anyone with questions or concerns about their Amazon account to contact Amazon directly.

Don’t access your Amazon account through email and delete the email immediately, police say.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9