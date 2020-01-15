Police: Beware of Amazon email scam

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cuba Police Department wants the public to be aware of a scam involving Amazon.
Police say this email scam presents itself in a variety of ways.
Below are some images of how people are receiving this scam:
Officials ask anyone with questions or concerns about their Amazon account to contact Amazon directly.
Don’t access your Amazon account through email and delete the email immediately, police say.
