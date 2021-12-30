Police body-camera footage released from death of Allison Lakie

(WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James released on Thursday the body-cam video footage from the Syracuse Police Department that was obtained as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Allison Lakie.

Some viewers may find the footage disturbing. The video is publicly available and can be watched here.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) in the Office of the Attorney General released the three videos from responding officers. The footage was released under Attorney General James’ directive that redacted camera footage obtained by her office be released to the public in order to increase transparency and build public trust in these matters.

OSI assesses every incident reported where a police officer may have caused the death of a person pursuant to the New York State Executive Law, Section 70-b.

The release of the footage, the Office of the Attorney General states, is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party nor an opinion whether any individual may be charged.