Police: Boonville man tries to sexually entice underage girl

(WSYR-TV) — A Boonville man has been accused of trying to sexually entice an underage girl using a social media website.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that Allan Swartfiguer, 23, used Facebook to entice the girl on multiple occasions.

This all happened last summer, according to police.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Swartfiguer at his home in Boonville.

He has now been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is due back in court later in March.

