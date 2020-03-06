Police: Boonville man tries to sexually entice underage girl

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A Boonville man has been accused of trying to sexually entice an underage girl using a social media website.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that Allan Swartfiguer, 23, used Facebook to entice the girl on multiple occasions.

This all happened last summer, according to police.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Swartfiguer at his home in Boonville.

He has now been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is due back in court later in March.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected