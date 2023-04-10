SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm to NewsChannel 9 that its animal control officers have captured three of four stray dogs behaving aggressively in the Strathmore neighborhood.

A NewsChannel 9 photojournalist was on the scene Monday morning and saw Police Animal Control vehicles in the neighborhood.

Officers were first called to Parkway Drive in the neighborhood Saturday after complaints.

Police confirm a man was approached by the dogs but was not hurt.

All weekend, people who live in Strathmore were afraid to go outside of their houses or walk their own dogs. Some of those people called NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team or posted on social media.

Neighbors used the Facebook group, “Strathmore Neighborhood Watch” to share concerns, specifically in the area of Parkway and Shelbourne.

People were concerned the City of Syracuse and the police department wasn’t acting quickly enough.

The three dogs captured were taken to a shelter. One dog is still unaccounted for as of Monday afternoon.