MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Manlius police car collided with a civilian vehicle near Fremont and Kirkville Roads, Manlius Police Sergeant Kenneth Hatter confirmed.

Location of the crash:

The officer did not sustain any injuries, but the other person involved in the crash complained of suffering from side pain afterwards, Hatter said.

No additional information on whether the civilian received medical treatment or was transported, how the crash happened or possible road closures is available at the moment from Manlius Police.

