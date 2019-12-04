Police chase ends in crash, driver arrested

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who refused to pull over, leading an officer on a chase in the Town of Mentz.

Deputies say while they were holding a traffic stop on Route 38, Ryan Bond of Lyons turned his headlights off and sped off.

A pursuit ensued after Bond sped off, but the chase was terminated due to the suspect’s reckless driving. Investigators say he went off the road into a ditch before heading west on Route 31. Bond then missed a curve, and ended up flipping the car.

Deputies took Bond into custody without any further incident, and his passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both Bond and the passenger were taken to Upstate University Hospital for minor injuries.

He was issued 15 traffic tickets and faces several charges including reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He’s due back in court on December 9th.

