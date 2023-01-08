CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led police on a chase into Cicero and was found with an illegal handgun.

Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Webb arrested 31-year-old Marshall Wright of Cicero while he was on patrol just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 after he witnessed Wright speeding north on Route 298.

Deputy Webb activated his police lights, attempting to stop Wright’s vehicle. However, Wright failed to comply.

Instead, he led the deputy on a pursuit onto Northern Boulevard, south of the 481 intersection, in the town of Cicero. That’s when Wright finally complied with deputies.

Wright was then taken into custody and deputies searched his vehicle. While searching, Deputies discovered a .40 Caliber handgun not registered to Wright.

Wright was taken to the Justice Center and charged with the following: