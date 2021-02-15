Police chase leads to standoff in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A chase involving New York State Police has led to a standoff on the southwest side of Syracuse.

Troopers tell NewsChannel 9 that the chase started around 3:00pm Monday on Route 298 near Carrier Circle. The chase ended in the 100 block of Daisy Street when the man bailed from the vehicle and ran into a home.

State Police believe the man is familiar with the people who live in the house. A block of South Avenue, next to the Southwest Community Center is closed. Police negotiators are trying to talk to the man inside.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

