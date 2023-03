SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A man on parole led Syracuse Police on a chase around Onondaga County after cutting off his ankle bracelet Thursday evening.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells Newschannel 9 his officers suspected Reaquan Wilson, who is in police custody, threw out a handgun and drugs out of his car window. Fentanyl, fentanyl pills, cocaine, molly, and meth all located after the pursuit ended on East Fayette Street. No gun was found.

Police expect to charge Wilson.