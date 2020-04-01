Police: Clay woman arrested for allowing a child to drive her vehicle

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in North Syracuse arrested a woman for allowing a 9-year-old child drive her vehicle.

Police arrested Aunjanaya Ramdath, 31 of Clay, for endangering the welfare of a child.

Ramdath allegedly allowed a 9-year-old drive her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Clay.

According to police, Ramdath recorded the incident while sitting in the front passenger’s seat and later uploaded the video online.

Ramdath was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Clay Court at a later day.