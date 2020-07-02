Police cracking down on drunk driving over Fourth of July weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Police in Central New York are gearing up for the annual Fourth of July Holiday starting on Friday.
Expect to see officers out in force as they are cracking down on drunk driving over the holiday weekend.
Last year, State Police issued over 13,000 tickets and arrested 249 people for DWI during the Fourth of July weekend.
