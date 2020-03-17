Police: Daycare owner charged in death of 23-month-old child

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a Mattydale woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 23-month-old child.

Jessica Sims, 24 of Mattydale, was charged in connection with the death of a 23-month-old that happened on July 19, 2019.

Sims was running a daycare out of her Mattydale apartment and has been accused of causing a severe head injury to Lennox Santiago of Liverpool.

Police were called to the apartment on July 17, 2019, when Sims called and said the child had fallen out of a chair and hit his head.

Lennox was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he died two days later from his injuries.

After an investigation that was done by the Abused Persons Unit, Sims was charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

She has been accused of recklessly causing the child’s death by hitting the child’s head on a table inside of her apartment.

Sims was arraigned on March 12 in Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Justice Center.

Bail was set at $25,000 case or a $100,000 bond.

Sims is scheduled to appear in the Town of Salina Court on March 18.

