Police: Fatal motorcycle crash on West Street ramp kills 1 man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police reported that one man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the City of Syracuse Sunday evening.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the West Street ramp from I-690 West to reports of a serious motor vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, police say they found a crashed motorcycle and a man who was unresponsive.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Syracuse police say the West Street ramp from I-690 and North Franklin Street will be temporarily closed to traffic.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
