Police find illegal fireworks during traffic stop in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been arrested after illegal fireworks were found by police during a traffic stop.
On Sunday, June 28, New York State Police arrested Casey Jean, 25, of Tully, after finding illegal fireworks in Jean’s possession.
A trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in the Town of Dickinson after witnessing a traffic violation. After investigating, the trooper found illegal fireworks totaling over $2,700 in Jean’s possession.
Jean has been charged with a misdemeanor of unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks. He was arrested, processed and released on an appearance ticket.
He will appear in the Town of Dickinson court on July 14.
