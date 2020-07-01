Police: Fulton man arrested for using gun to threaten someone and steal Xbox

TOWN OF SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man has been arrested after being accused of using a gun to threaten someone and steal an Xbox.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Sanderson, 32, met with three people who were planning to sell an Xbox One with accessories in the Town of Scriba on Monday.

The victims told detectives that Sanderson held them at gunpoint and stole the gaming device.

Sanderson is due back in court on Thursday.

