TOWN OF SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man has been arrested after being accused of using a gun to threaten someone and steal an Xbox.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Sanderson, 32, met with three people who were planning to sell an Xbox One with accessories in the Town of Scriba on Monday.
The victims told detectives that Sanderson held them at gunpoint and stole the gaming device.
Sanderson is due back in court on Thursday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Should school resource officers be removed from Syracuse city schools?
- House takes up bill to fix nation’s crumbling infrastructure
- Traffic Alert: Crews paving Comstock Avenue in Syracuse
- Police: Fulton man arrested for using gun to threaten someone and steal Xbox
- Organizers of Syracuse Half Marathon critical of city for cancelling events for financial hardship
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App