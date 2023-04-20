WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police identified a teenager from Erie, Pennsylvania as the deceased in a fatal crash on I-90 in West Seneca earlier this month.

Police say 14-year-old Sanaullah Abid from Erie, Pennsylvania, was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Nissan Rogue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle collided with the rear of a FedEx tractor-trailer at around 5:45 a.m. on April 8.

The vehicle then struck the center jersey barrier and caught fire. Abid was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the FedEx tractor-trailer, 54-year-old Daniel Vazquez Jr. of Rochester, was not injured.