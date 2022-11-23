TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl yesterday evening, new details have been released.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 P.M., Sheriff’s Deputies along with firefighters from multiple fire departments responded to a reported house fire at 124 Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay.

When police arrived, they located a 7-year-old boy outside the home, who appeared to have burns to his hands.

At this time, the boy informed deputies that his grandfather and older sister were still inside the residence along with the family’s pets, police say.

Firefighters then entered the home and were able to extinguish the fire.

The 76-year-old grandfather was rescued from the first-floor bedroom and was transported to Upstate Hospital with critical injuries.

As the firefighters continues searching the area, they came upon an 8-year-old girl, who had succumbed to her injuries in a bedroom on the second floor.

Her name is Nezamyah White.

Her brother, 7-year-old Rashean White, suffered burns to his hands and was treated for his injuries at Upstate University Hospital and has since been released, police say.

The children’s grandfather has been identified as Anthony Wild, at this time, Wild is listed as “critically stable”.

The animals did not survive the fire.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division along with Onondaga County Fire Investigators continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Attached is a photo where a memorial has been created in front of the Clay home.