Police identify shooting victims; 15-year-old arrested in Utica teen’s death

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Utica has two dead after fatal shootings Saturday, including a 14-year-old male.

Police have identified the teen-victim as Jineedi Sheikh of Utica. Sheikh was shot once in the head and transported to a local hospital. The injury was so severe that Sheikh was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he later died.

A 15-year-old Utica-male has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Also dying from a fatal gunshot wound Saturday, in an unrelated case, was Gary McCorkle, 56, of Utica.

McCorkle was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Police say they have made significant strides in solving this case, but if anyone has any information about the incident, they are encouraged to call Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556.