SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was transported to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning after being stabbed in downtown Syracuse.
Syracuse Police say they responded to the 300 block of South Clinton St. just after 2 a.m., and found a 39-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
According to police, the victim was stabbed after a fight broke out.
The man was originally transported to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since improved, and he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police investigate downtown Syracuse stabbing, 1 injured
- It was another warm winter month in CNY, but what about snowfall?
- 10-year-old Thelma looking for a place to spend her golden years
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Sunday, March 1
- News on the Go for Sunday, March 1st
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App