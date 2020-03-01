Police investigate downtown Syracuse stabbing, 1 injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was transported to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning after being stabbed in downtown Syracuse.

Syracuse Police say they responded to the 300 block of South Clinton St. just after 2 a.m., and found a 39-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the victim was stabbed after a fight broke out.

The man was originally transported to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since improved, and he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

