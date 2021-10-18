Police investigate fight near Syracuse University after football game Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before midnight after the Syracuse Orange and Clemson football game on Friday night, Syracuse Police responded to reports of a fight near campus with an “uncooperative victim.”

The altercation was caught on-camera by two witnesses, Nina Tran and Brian Cohen, and has been circulating on social media.

In the video obtained by NewsChannel 9, you can see at least four people kicking and punching one man on the ground, accusing him of stealing their wallets. You can hear the man on the ground ask the perpetrators to “check my pockets” as he was being repeatedly hit.

In a statement released by Syracuse University, Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado and Senior Vice President for the Student Experience, Allen W. Groves, call the violence “appalling” and “deeply disturbing.”

Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9 it’s too early in the investigation to formally comment on the fight, but a spokesperson for the department says the officers who responded to the scene on Friday night arrived as the fight was dispersing.

However, Tran and Cohen, the two witnesses who captured the incident on cellphone video, pressed the officers on-camera asking why they didn’t do more and take further action to find the suspects.

In the video, you can hear the officer tell the witnesses, “if he (the victim) wanted to press charges, we would happily do that, but he doesn’t and walks away.”

In the joint statement released by the university, Chief Maldonado and Senior Vice President Groves said it’s unclear if the individuals involved have any relation to Syracuse University.

However, if the investigation reveals a student is involved, they’ll face immediate repercussions, including interim suspension.

You can read the entire statement from Syracuse University below:

Dear Students, Faculty, Staff and Families: A short time ago, we learned of a violent incident that occurred on Friday night. This incident, which was captured on cell phone video and shared across social media, happened on University Avenue near the Marshall Street intersection. The video posted on social media shows a group of approximately five individuals involved in what appears to be a physical assault on an individual who can be seen, at times lying on the ground. It also shows subsequent interactions between Syracuse Police (the responding law enforcement agency) and others who appear to have witnessed all or part of the incident. The violence in the video is appalling and deeply disturbing and cannot be tolerated in our community. At this time, we do not know the identity of any of the individuals pictured and thus cannot say if they are affiliated with Syracuse University. Our Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reviewing any potential security camera footage in the area and social media video and photos to seek additional evidence. If a student is found to have been involved in this assault, they will face immediate repercussions, including interim suspension, referral to Community Standards for Code of Conduct violations and referral to Syracuse Police. If you know the identity of or recognize any of the perpetrators, we urge you to come forward. There are several avenues for reporting, including anonymously. You can: -Contact DPS at 315.443.2224. -Submit an anonymous tip through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian mobile app. -Report what you witnessed to Syracuse Police at 315.442.5200. -Notify the Office of the Dean of Students at 315.443.4357 or dos@syr.edu. We understand the deep concern this violence engenders in our community, especially among those already feeling marginalized. We will continue to investigate this matter and share any new information that becomes available to us. Sincerely, Bobby Maldonado, Chief, Department of Public Safety and Allen W. Groves, Senior Vice President for the Student Experience

The Syracuse Police Department and the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety are actively investigating. If you know or recognize anyone in the video, you’re asked to send in any tips.

Below are the ways you can anonymously weigh in:

Call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5200

Contact Syracuse University Department of Public Safety at 315-443-2224.

Submit an anonymous tip through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian mobile app

Notify the Office of the Dean of Students at 315-443-4357 or dos@syr.edu.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 on the air and online for updates.