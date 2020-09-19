Police investigate hit-and-run in town of Granby early Saturday morning

GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Oswego County are investigating a hit-and-run in the town of Granby.
911 dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 it happened just after 12:30 a.m. on State Route 176 near Guernsey Road.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update this story as more details become available.
