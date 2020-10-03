Police investigate hit and run near the Ithaca Commons Friday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred just a few blocks from the Ithaca Commons around 11 p.m. Friday.  

Police say a vehicle hit someone walking, which caused them to roll on the hood of the vehicle before landing back on the ground. 

The driver involved in the crash left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment, but there is no word on their condition.

If you saw the crash, or have any information to share, call Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245.

